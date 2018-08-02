The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order for the East end of Nadina Lake including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel, and Nadina Lake Recreation Site (as shown on the above map). This was made official as of 10:30 pm on August 1st, 2018.

Residents are being asked to gather their things and leave immediately.

Before leaving your home, it is recommended that you:

Close all windows and doors

Close but do not lock gates

Gather your family and if you have time, your neighboring residents as well

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances (excluding refrigerators and freezers)

Take any items that are immediately available and ready (medicine, keys, wallets, etc.)

If you need transportation or any questions answered, it is asked that you contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.