August 2nd, 2018 will be recognized as one busy night for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

Earlier this evening, the RDBN issued 3 new Evacuation Alerts and have now expanded the Evacuation Alert area for the Nadina Lake Fire.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area East of Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Morice-Own FSR and Ootsa Nadina Road, South of Tagetochlain Lake and the Nadina FSR/Morice-Owen FSR intersection to Andrews Bay FSR, Shelfords FSR and Horseshoe Hookup FSR.

The alert was expanded to prepare residents to evacuate their premises if found necessary.

Those impacted will be given as much warning as possible, however, conditions may change rapidly and residents may receive limited notice.

If you require assistance in regards to livestock or need any questions answered, please contact the RDBN at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

Evacuation order tips:

Locate all family members and neighboring residents, tell everyone

Gather essential items such as clothes, medication, valuables, etc

Prepare to move children, the elderly, and livestock in a timely manner

If possible, arrange accommodations for your family

For additional evacuation tips from the Province of BC, click here.