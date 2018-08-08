The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is making sure evacuated residents know where to go in their potential time of need.

That is why they have listed the 3 Reception Centres set up throughout the Bulkley Valley and Lakes (BVLD).

The first and newest location to be added to the list is in Smithers. That location can be found at 4035 Walnut Drive. Folks familiar with the area will know this as the old Bulkley Valley Christian Elementary School, which is now the Smithers Reformed Church.

The second location is listed in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia, which is just off Highway 16.

The final location is posted at 210 Carrier Crescent in Fraser Lake. This building was described as a Municipal Office by Emergency Services Representatives (ESS) in Fraser Lake.

If you are an individual under an Evacuation Alert or Order, you can find your Reception Centre under the media release from the RDBN here.

For those of you wondering, ESS will provide individuals or families with assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support, and simply a safe haven for people.

If you require any further assistance, please contact the RDBN at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.