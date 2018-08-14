The Turkish Lira is continuing to recover, giving more relief to global markets.

But experts warn the volatility may not be over as the bigger trade war concerns return to haunt investors. China is challenging trade tariffs from the US at the World Trade Organization and Turkey is retaliating with its own tariffs on US products. The US added Turkey to its trade hit list after the country imprisoned an American pastor on terrorist-related charges. Analysts predict the global uncertainty will cause weight on Wall Street later this morning.

Oil is slipping once again as US crude drops down to 66.32 a barrel.

The Loonie is also falling to 76.35 cents US.