There’s been no boost, but there’s also been no decline.

That’s the statement from Tourism Smithers in terms of the current wildfire situation in the Northwest Fire Centre, as the Town has not been overwhelmed with evacuees.

Even with the poor air quality, Tourism Smithers Marketing Director Gladys Atrill says it hasn’t stopped day-today routines.

“There have been not a lot of cancellations due to the wildfires, but there are some people traveling here as a result of wildfires because they’re needing to be some place if the areas that they’re living in have been evacuated.”

This is despite an Emergency Operations Centre set up at the Christian Reformed Church on Walnut Drive.

However, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) is advising everyone affected by an evacuation order to travel to Prince George because of limited services.

Atrill adds though it’s a big relief for local tourism that the big-picture situation has not changed.

“This community, so far, has not experienced any of the horrible incidents that some of our neighbouring communities I’ve had with wildfires, and if there’s a way that we’re able to assist people who are struggling due to evacuations, I think we’re happy to be able to do that.”

For more evacuee information and alert maps, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest Fire Centre, you can click here.