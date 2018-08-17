The province is matching Red Cross donations, up to $20 million.

This is in efforts to help those who have been affected by the current wildfire situation sweeping across BC.

“We are doing everything we can to support evacuees, protect properties, and ensure the safety of all British Columbians,” says Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness. “We have escalated our emergency response by declaring a state of emergency.”

The provincial State of Emergency was an effort to access additional resources from the federal government added Rice.

She also asked everyone to do their part during the wildfire situation.

“There are still many weeks left in this wildfire season and we are asking all British Columbians to do their part and follow burning bands and restrictions to prevent human-caused fires. Every human-caused fire stretches out resources.”

The province is matching donations until October 12th.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so by calling 1 800 418-1111, contacting their local Canadian Red Cross office or online.