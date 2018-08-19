Burns Lake RCMP has arrested the third suspect in relation to the August 6th armed robbery in Houston.

On Saturday, an off-duty officer was approached by the 37-year-old male suspect at the Beaver Point Resort. He noticed a police car nearby and fled the scene in a vehicle that was stolen earlier. The officer did recognize the man.

Fire Road Blacks that had been set up were advised and perimeters were set up with a spike belt was deployed. Two tires on the suspect’s vehicle were deflated before the man abandoned it and was arrested in the area.

The man, who has yet to be identified, is in custody pending a court appearance.

On August 16th, Burns Lake RCMP received a report of a suspicious male near Paddy Isaac Road, west of the community, with the called believing the man to be the suspect. Many calls of possible sightings were made prior to the arrest but the suspect was not confirmed until his contact with the off-duty officer.

The investigation is ongoing.