Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako

The Evacuation Order for the Torkelsen Lake Fire has been expanded by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The Order is now in effect for East of Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road along the shore of Babine Lake, north of TSAK 9, south of Smithers Landing and east of L3752.

The fire is now listed at 1,300 hectares in size.

People are encouraged to leave the area immediately.

Anyone with accommodations with friends or family should register at the Emergency Reception Centre in Smithers located at 4035 Walnut Drive from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Due to limited local availability for local accommodations, people may be required to go to Terrace.

