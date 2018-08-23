The sun peaks through smoke coming from the Nadina Lake wildfire | Nadina Lake Lodge/Facebook

Evacuation orders, alerts, and restriction zones are in effect for those living near the Nadina Lake and Verdun Mountain wildfires.

Those choosing stay at home instead of following an order’s instructions has prompted the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) and BC Wildfire Service to remind everyone about applying for access permits for these zones.

The RDBN clarifies that permits are considered on a case-by-case basis and officials are looking at each situation carefully for rural residents, First Nations, and local organizations in order to ship supplies.

The Basic Necessity Drop-Off Permits allow these items to be taken by ferry over Francois Lake and picked up at the Southside Ferry Terminal.

However, regardless of the situation, the BC Wildfire Service says those choosing to fight the fires while on evacuation order should be coordinating a plan with their crews.

Nadina Lake is estimated at under 80,000 hectares in size, while Verdun Mountain is nearing 18,000 hectares.

