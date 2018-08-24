The Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government Services has announced its Budget 2019 consultation process. It will begin Monday, September 17, and close Monday, October 15.

The committee will hold 14 public hearings in communities across BC, starting in the north. The first is in Dawson Creek on September 17th, followed by Prince George and Smithers which are both being held September 18th. Open mic opportunities will be available at public hearings. Registration will open September 7th at 9am via the committee’s website. British Columbians can also request to participate via teleconference opportunities.

“This consultation is a great opportunity for British Columbians to share their priorities for Budget 2019,” said Committee Chair Bob D’Eith in a statement.

“In renewing our consultation outreach, we are encouraging more British Columbians to participate, including Indigenous organizations, community-based groups and first-time participants.”

The committee consists of nine members, however, none represent an area in northern BC. This comes despite Prince George – Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris’ observation of about 80% of the province’s exports being contributed from rural communities, including the north. He says this makes these consultations so important.

“Having sat on the committee myself for a couple years, we receive pretty good input when we visit places like Prince George and Dawson Creek and some of the other communities that we hit so the proof will be in the pudding at the end of the day but hopefully the people will get out and voice their thoughts.

“Anybody that works and lives in rural BC in the northern half of the province need to step up to the plate and make their thoughts and ideas known because if we don’t get that input, we get overshadowed very quickly by the thousands of people that are in the urban areas of British Columbia.”

British Columbians can provide ideas for he next provincial budget in person or by phone at a public hearing, providing a written, audio, or video submission, or by filling out an online survey. The committee must release its report by November 15th.