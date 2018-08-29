The good news continues to roll in for wildfire evacuees living within the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

The Evacuation Order for the Discovery Creek/Germansen Landing Fire has been rescinded and has been downgraded to an alert.

That includes Nina Lake south to Germansen Lake, west end of Omineca Park to the east of Germansen Landing.

Earlier this week, the RDBN also downgraded several Evacuation Orders to Alerts for the Purvis Lake, Tezzeron Lake, and West Babine River Fire.

The Prince George Fire Centre also ended an Area Restriction Order for the Hugh Allen Creek Wildfire near Valemount.