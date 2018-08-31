The Shovel Lake wildfire near Fraser Lake is now 40% contained.

It continues to burn at over 92-thousand hectares and has 230 firefighters assigned to it.

Evacuation Orders remain in effect for the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako and the Nadleh Whut’en First Nation, while an Evacuation Alert remains for the District of Fort Saint James.

The Chutanli Lake wildfire just south of Vanderhoof is 60% contained and is 20-thousand hectares in size.

Eighty-six firefighters and 39 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.