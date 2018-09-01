No significant growth has been seen on the Shovel Lake (92,255 hectares), Island Lake (20,468 hectares), or Cheslatta Lake wildfires recently.

Internal burning activity occurred and while some containment lines were challenged, crews have been able to respond and were supported by aviation resources.

The Verdun (34,596 hectares) and Nadina (85,428 hectares) blazes, however, saw “extreme fire behaviour” Friday due to winds reaching up to 70-kilometres per hour.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded an evacuation alert in its entirety for the Discovery Creek/Germansen Landing fire.

Campfires and open burning continue to be prohibited in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres.

NOTE: Estimated size of all fires listed are as of 14:30 Saturday, September 1st.