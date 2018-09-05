Photo courtesy of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

The BC Wildfire Service is making strides on the Island Lake Wildfire south of Francois Lake.

The Evacuation Alert is rescinded entirely for the area East of Island Lake FSR to east of Nithi Road and Nithi Pit Road and south of Francois Lake.

An Evacuation Order remains in place for East of Binta FSR and the Binta Blackpoint FSR Intersection and south of Francois Lake to south of Knapp Lake.

The fire is 20,671 hectares in size.

The wildfire service continues to implement the Area Restriction Order to protect public safety due to the wildfire and to avoid interference with fire suppression efforts.