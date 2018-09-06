The Village of Burns Lake Mayor and Council has issued a statement regarding the current wildfire season.

This comes following questions to the Village about what lessons can be learned, and have been learned, after the worst of this year’s wildfire season seemingly being in the past.

The statement reads as follows:

“From the Village of Burns Lake’s perspective, the community is still very much in an active state of emergency. There are many people still under evacuation orders and alerts in the area. This is not the time to reflect. When the wildfire situation has been resolved, all parties will debrief as part of the recovery efforts and will reflect on the wildfire season at that point.

“The Village of Burns Lake continues to thank all individuals and agencies involved in this response for their hard work and dedication in working on the numerous fires still burning in our region. The Village of Burns Lake is still a supporting agency to the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and the BC Wildfire Service. Mayor and Council would also like to thank all volunteers for their continued work during this challenging time.”