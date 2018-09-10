Red on trees in the Bulkley-Nechako region indicate a fire guard during an active blaze | Kyle Balzer, My Bulkley Lakes Now

WATCH:

VISTA Radio was given a tour of the 47,000-hectare Verdun Mountain wildfire, which is now listed as 40% contained.

The flames dodged several homes, including the Takysie Lake Resort, as firefighters were able to establish effective water systems.

The damage left by the fire even took a toll on firefighters themselves, with some returning to the scene for the 1st time.

“I don’t think we understood the gravity of it until we actually got here and you’re seeing tense emotions; people who are really distraught, and directly affected by what’s happening around them. It brings a sense of humanity and community into play.”

– Sarah Byers, BC Wildfire Service crew member

Some evacuation orders & alerts are still in effect for the area south of Grassy Plains.

