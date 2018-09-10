The Takysie Lake Resort was kept busy this summer as firefighters prevented Verdun Mountain fire from taking the town.

The resort served as a command base while firefighters coordinated efforts to fight the 47,000 hectare blaze.

The owner, Risa Johansen, chose to stay behind during the evacuation to keep her property safe but when firefighters showed up she said, “We wanted to make sure we had anything we could offer them.”

Rob Krause, Liaison Officer for the Office of the Fire Commissioner says the fire has been challenged all season long with a lack of resources.

Krause estimates at one point there were 120 firefighters camped out at Takysie Lake, staying in the cabins and tents between shifts.

Due to a lack of cell service in the area, the resort’s phone lines allowed firefighters to relay messages back and forth to the command post in Burns Lake.

The Fire is 40% contained right now but Krause says most of the fire in the community has been totally moped up.