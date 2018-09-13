The open fire ban is now completely rescinded for the Northwest Fire Centre’s jurisdiction.

This area Includes the Town of Smithers and Burns Lake.

A Map of the area allowed for burning is pictured below.

The following types of burning are now allowed according to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource.

. Stubble or grass fires over an area smaller than 2,000 square metres

. The use of burning barrels and burning cages

. The use of air curtain burners

. The use of binary exploding targets

. The use of sky lanterns

. The use of fireworks, including firecrackers

Rain and cooler temperatures in the area lead to the restriction being completely lifted.

Smithers Fire Rescue still remind residents to “remain vigilant and cautious with their use of open fires.

Anyone planning to have a fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide, or conduct a grass burn larger than 0.2 hectares, must obtain a burn registration number ahead of time.

You can get a burn registration number by calling 1 888 797-1717.

check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire.