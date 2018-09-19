A family member has confirmed that the human remains found on Saturday are Jessica Patrick’s.

Patricks cousin Jacqie Bowes says “my parents are the one that found her and all the clothing that was found on the deceased person was the exact same, there is just so many indications that it is Jessica.”

As of 4:30 pm Wednesday, RCMP have yet to confirm the identity of the human remains found on Saturday.

Bowes says the body is being released to the family tonight and the family will be bringing her back tomorrow.

People wanting to support Jessica can line up along Highway 16 as the family drives back from Prince George.

Bowes says the family will be leaving Prince George at 9 am on Thursday and they estimate it will take around 4 hours to return to Smithers.

The 18-year-old young mother and member of the Lake Babine First Nation was last seen leaving the Mountain View Motel in Smithers on the morning of Aug. 31st, 2018.

She was reported missing on the Sept. 3.