An outside opinion is needed in contract talks for more than 1,500 forestry workers in northern BC.

Mediator Dave Schaub will be brought in as a neutral voice in the conversations between the Conifer Group and United Steelworkers Local 1-2017. Talks will resume Monday.

This follows what United Steelworkers Local 1-2017 President Brian O’Rourke describes as “very little movement” at the table this past week. Union workers voted 93% in favour of strike action, if necessary, last month.

These negotiations cover Dunkley Lumber and operations in Prince George, Fort St. James, Houston, Burns Lake, Mackenzie, and Fort St. John. It also covers Tolko operations in Quesnel and Williams Lake, and West Fraser’s planer operation in the Lake City.

– With files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now