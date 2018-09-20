The Thrive North Business Challenge has three finalists from the Bulkley Lakes Region.

The competition is for people aged 18-39 in Northern B.C. to develop new or existing business ideas.

Two Business from Smithers and one From Hazleton are finalists.

Amy Timmons for her business Happi Soles Foot Care and Axel Whalen for his Tiny Life Supply business are both finalists for the Growth Opportunity category for expanding their business.

For the Best New Business award Natha Murdoch of Smithers as one of four finalists for his business Pioneer Passive Homes.

The winner from each of the three categories will receive $10, 000 to further their ideas for their business.

The winners of the 2018 competition will be announced at the finals in Fort St. John on October 4, 2018.