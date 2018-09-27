Here is a look at who is running in the Bulkley School Trustee Election happening next month.

There four zones within the School District 54 region and seven open seats.

Zone 1 in the Lake Kathlyn, Evelyn, and Moricetown (Witset) area Ann P. Michell has already elected for another term by Deputy Chief Election Officer, Bobbie Kingsmill due to the fact she was running unopposed.

Six candidates are running for the three open seats in Zone 2 including one incumbent running for re-election.

Candidates Zone 2 (Smithers, Glentanna, and Driftwood)

. Jason Krauskopf

. Susan Bassett

. Frank Farrell (incumbent)

. Elsbeth Fielding

. Regina Saimoto

. Floyd Krishan

Edward J Quinlan is running unopposed for Zone 3 in the Telkwa Quick area.

Both Leslie Kerns and Jennifer Williams are incumbents running unopposed for the two open seats in Zone 4, Houston area.

To vote in the upcoming election residents who live within the School District 54 area.

People will have a chance to here and ask questions about the councilors views on educational issues at the School Trustees All Candidates Meeting is October 4th at 7 pm.

The All Candidates Meeting will be at the School Board Office at 1235 Montreal Street, Smithers.

The School Trustee Election will be October 20th, the same night as the Municipal election.