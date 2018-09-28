BC Ale Trials has added a Northern BC section to there map of breweries to visit in the province.

Both the Smithers, Bulkley Valley Brewery and the Smithers Brewing CO are included on the map.

Director of content for the BC Ale Trail, Joe Wiebe says the project was formed by a group of craft beer lovers and the BC Craft Brewers Guild.

“We started off with six or seven different regions all around the Lower Mainlands and Victoria. It was always a goal to cover the entire map of the province. We noticing breweries opening up in Northern areas in places like Prince George, Smithers, Terrace and so on we were very excited to put together northern trail this year,” says Wiebe.

BC Ale Trails is a tourism and marketing project that was started in 2016, designed to promote craft beer to tourists coming from outside of BC as well as residents who want to explore there own province.

there are currently eight stops listed for Northern BC including the two in Smithers.

Wiebe says the tour is for both people traveling to BC as well as residents who want to explore what is in their province.