The Bulkley Valley Rod & Gun Club is developing a program to try and prevent what they fear to be a declining moose population.

The club has started a voluntary program for hunters to turn in a tooth from the Moose they kill for the club to then get it aged to compile the data presented to the government.

Wildlife Chair for Bulkley Valley Rod and Gun Club, Tim Smith says “the big worry is that moose numbers are declining and if those causes are not well understood the moose can continue to decline.”

Mosse populations are fluctuating in areas all across British Columbia, with the majority experiencing a decrease or staying the same.

The current moose population in B.C. as of 2017 is estimated at 120,000 to 205,000.

In the Bulkley Valley Lakes District, the government reports that the population experienced a substantial decrease from the later 1980’s too early 2000s but has stayed at a steady rate since then.

Smith says the government has reduced the number of days you can harvest Moose but more still needs to be done.

“What we’re concerned about is that if we don’t act, now we will get ourselves into a situation in the not too distant future where we may lose the opportunity to harvest the moose. Similar to the eastern cod fishery that before drastic steps were taken, there were signs that there is an issue and management was not adequate to stem it in this area,” says Smith.

Smith who has 30 years experience working as a Wildlife Biologist says “the first priority is preservation,” adding that there needs to be a steady population in they are going to have enough to feed their families for years to come.

First Nations within the Cariboo, Omineca, Skeena, and Peace regions have released statements calling for a ban on hunting moose as well as in other area requesting that resident, not hunt due to the low population.

At this time, however, these statements made by First Nations groups are not backed by the province of Britsh Columbia.

Moose hunting season is from September 1st to November 10th.

However, different restrictions can be in place on different days, so it is best to check what is allowed before heading out.