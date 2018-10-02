The Smithers Salvation Army is trying to stock their shelves in preparation for Thanksgiving.

Up until the end of the week, the Red Apple store in Smithers is accepting donations of nonperishable food items to help stock the Salvation Army’s Food Bank.

“This year we are hoping to collect a little bit more and started to give out food in different ways,” says Tim Sharp with the Smithers Salvation Army.

Sharp says some of the food will go towards the school lunch program, which provides children in Smithers with a packed lunch every day.

The program also sends backpacks of food home on weekends with kids in both Smithers and now Telkwa.

“It is not your normal hamper. We try and stick to the food guild, so we know they are getting the nutrition needed to focus,” Sharp adds.

Last year the program provided 1434 backpacks full of food to feed kids and their families over the weekend.

Sharp says volunteers for the soup kitchen, food bank, and thrift store are always welcome.

Anyone wanting to donate or volunteer can do so at the Smithers Salvation Army at 1065 Main St.