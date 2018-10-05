Environment Canada is warning people to travel over the long weekend to check the road conditions before heading out.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon says “anyone who is traveling be sure to check not only the weather forecast but with drive BC and the webcam. “

Friday is looking bright with sunshine and a high of around 12 degrees with overnight temperatures at -2 degrees.

Sekhon says, “Saturday morning there is a slight chance of flurries with a weak disturbance moving past, but we are not going to get a lot out of it. Later in the day still expect a high of 12 degrees.”

Moving into Saturday night, there is a weather front that is approaching the Bulkley Valley that will continue into Sunday night and Monday as well.

“With this system, there is a possibility of snow, this time of year with the temperature variations it could switch to snow, but at this time it is looking like it is going to remain mainly as rain,” adds Sekhon.

Sunday the temperature is expected to drop to 6 degrees going up to a high of 8 degrees on Monday.

Earlier this week Burns Lake had some record-breaking low temperatures.

Starting with Monday, October 1 they had a record low temperature of -11 degrees, the previous record was -10.6 degrees from 1996.

Then again on October had an overnight low of -12.6 degrees the previous recording set in 1954 of -11.7 degrees.