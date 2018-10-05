The Cops for Cancer Jail and Bail event in Houston raised $11, 000 of cancer research.

The event took play yesterday in conjunction with Houston RCMP and the Candian Cancer Society.

All the money goes to supporting pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes; a camp for children and their families who are dealing with cancer.

Cops for Cancer rider, Sue Jones says it was a coordinated event between the RCMP and Canadian Cancer Society where community members nominate people to “be arrested.”

Jones says there were over 15 people arrested and taken to a mock jail at the BV Credit Union – Houston to wait for donations to “post bail”.

“The cops surprised a lot of people including the principal of the high school in the middle of the assembly, a bunch of people were on the know but most of the students did not know,” says Jones.

There was also a barbeque to raise money with food donated by local Houston businesses.

Jones thanks everyone who came out to support the event and the business that donate food for the barbeque.