With the crazy wildfire season, we have been having, this year’s Fire Prevention week is focusing on the fundamental steps to preventing fires.

Fire Prevention week is this week until the 13th.

The theme for this year is Look, Listen, Learn, Fire can happen anywhere.

Smithers Fire and Rescue is advising everyone to remember some key steps to stay safe.

. Be aware fo places fire could start

. Listen for the sound of a fire alarm

. Have a designated meeting place in the event of an emergency

. Make sure you know two ways out of your house in the event of a fire

The 2018 wildfire season was the second worst in the province’s history with residents in the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako being forced to evacuate their homes due to the Shovel Lake, Verdun Mountain, and the Nadina Lake wildfires.

According to StatCan residential fires account for six out of ever 10 structural fires.

More information about fire prevention how to create an escape plan for your home in case of a fire is on the fire prevention week website.