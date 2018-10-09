One of 16 dogs the BC SPCA said it seized from a property this year in Quesnel | BC SPCA

A trial date has been set for a Quesnel woman accused of breaching her conditions for an animal cruelty conviction.

Catherine Adams is due back in provincial court on December 10th.

Adams and her mother Karin were convicted of animal cruelty following an SPCA investigation back in 2015 in Houston, BC and part of their sentence was a 20-year ban on owning animals.

In that case, they were accused of selling puppies and horses through online buy and sell marketplaces like Craigslist and Kijiji.

Adams was arrested again in Quesnel in July after the SPCA seized 16 dogs from a property.

The BC SPCA says they were in distress and being kept in crates that were too small for their size n a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces and urine soaked matting.

Charges are also being recommended in that case.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now