Even the littlest of residents can have big ambitions!

Children living in the Village of Topley are raising money to build a playground.

They’re holding a fundraiser this Saturday and Topley Community Hall committee member Tina Hummel says the goal is to have the playground built by the spring of 2020.

“They kept saying, ‘It would be nice for a swing,’ so we said if you guys want to raise some money we can do it,” Hummel says.

Hummel adds that the kids who have been doing everything from bottle drives to lemonade stands to make this happen.

To build a regulated playground, Hummel says they need to raise $50,000.

Hummel says around 49 children are living in Topley and the surrounding area who would use the park.

The fundraiser on Saturday, October 13th at the Topley Community Hall starting at 5:30PM with a magician and live auction.

Hummel says there are a lot of good items up for grabs, including a tool set valued at close to $500.

She adds that they received a lot of support from local businesses, but they still have a long way to go if they are going to reach their goal.