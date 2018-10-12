It looks like those winter temperatures are going to hold off a little bit longer for the Bulkley Valley.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon reports that we are looking at above average temperatures for the weekend and coming week.

For Friday Sekhon says, “there are some clouds and gusty winds in and Around the Bulkley Valley, but those winds should ease off tonight, and then we get into a better stretch of weather into tomorrow and the rest of the week.”

Saturday Sekhon says a ridge of high pressure is going to build back up with calmer winds and some sunshine with this trend continuing through the weekend and into next week.

“We are going to have above normal temperatures which are going to be a nice change, also with this time of years it is possible to have some morning fog through the next several days as well under the ride of high pressure” adds Sekhon.

Saturday the temperature is going to be 10 degrees.

Sunday the temperature is going to climb to 12 degrees and continue rising, going up to 14 degrees on Monday and 15 degrees on Tuesday.