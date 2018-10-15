Following last week’s pipeline explosion on an Enbridge line near Prince George, the company has deemed the site to be safe.

According to a news release from Enbridge, soil samples at residences near the incident site have detected no hydrocarbons, and the mineral and metal composition is well below the provincial and federal criteria for urban and residential areas.

Construction of a temporary access road to the site continues. Enbridge anticipates that construction crews will be mobilized to the site to begin repair work later in the week.