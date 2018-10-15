Smithers Rotary Trail from Hudson Bay Mountain to Smithers is celebrating its 10th Anniversary.

In honor of the anniversary, the Smithers Rotary Club did some upgrades to the trial to make it easier for people to walk on.

Hudsons Bay Mountain Resort General Manager, Michael Huffman says the trail is used all year round by ski and snowboarders int eh winter and mountain bikers in the summer.

“Hudson bay Mountain Resort couldn’t be more excited and appreciative to the Rotary Club for their continued support and upgrades to the train,” says Huffman.

The trail is 4 km long from the base of Skyline Chairlift into Smithers.

Huffman says the trail makes Smithers a ski-in community, unlike any other town in British Columbia.