Pot sales and earnings reports are the main focus for investors this week. With marijuana legalization less than a day away, Canada’s pot stocks are booming in anticipation of high sales and the need for more production. Ahead of legalization, the Loonie is gaining to 77.09 cents US.

Investors are also looking to the start of big business earnings reports for more positive news as tensions rise with Saudia Arabia and the ongoing US-China trade war. Netflix shares will likely be a main focus for investors after the close when the company releases its third-quarter earnings.

Meanwhile, the price of oil is dropping as the market prepares for an increase in US stock. The price of US crude is down to 71.13 a barrel.