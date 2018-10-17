With weed now officially legal as of October 17 one Smithers business is waiting for the proper bylaws to open up shop.

Ali Carrington, co-owner of Mad Trapper Emporium says he does not mind the wait.

“I would like to open my shop as soon as possible but until the government and Smithers signs off on my application,” says Carrington.

Mad Trapper Emporium is Vape Shop on 2nd Street that Carrington Co-owns with his partner JJ Gray.

Currently, the closest dispensary is a government-run Cannabis Store, in Kamloops’ over 10 hours away.

Anyone not wanting to make the trip can purchase weed on the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch website.

Right now it’s a waiting game until the Bulkley Valley gets something closer.

At last weeks council meeting, the town voted to move forward with recommendations on how to regulate selling it.

Carrington says the town’s plan “seems fair. It is a lot more open minded then I was expecting.”

In the plan, it outlines the need to amend several bylaws to include cannabis sales for business licensing and land use regulations including zoning bylaws.

The plan also calls for all cannabis stores to be a minimum 150 meters from all schools.

Once a bylaw is crafted the new town council will then vote on it, and then people who applied with the province can seek approval with the town.

Carrington says it’s looking like they won’t get to open a dispensary until the new year but he’s okay with that, saying the town “wants to make sure they get it right. So they are just taking their time to do their due diligence.”