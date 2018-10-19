Accident on Hungry Hill along Highway 16 | Photo curtesy of Kasha Vedan

A morning stroll did not go as planned for a group of cow this morning on Hungry Hill.

Three cows were hit and killed by two tractor-trailers on Highway 16 as they were crossing the road.

No people were seriously injured, and there were only minor damages done to the vehicles involved.

Lakes District Maintenance is on the scene right now addressing the incident.

Onlookers said that calves could be seen waiting on the side of the road beside the deceased cows.

The accident has been moved to the side of the road so traffic should be moving at a decent pace.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.