Special weather statement in effect for Friday and fluctuating weather for the rest of the week.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Matt MacDonald, says there is a strong storm that is crossing the coast and residents can expect those winds to pick up around midday with gusts out of the southwest around 70 km an hour.

“Be on the lookout for flying debris and maybe a potential power outage if some trees go down,” he says.

MacDonald says that the rain is expected to taper off into the afternoon and should clear up tonight with temperatures dropping down to zero.

Moving into Saturday MacDonald says, “Saturday looks like a nice pleasant fall day with mostly sunny conditions but maybe a bit of frost in the morning.”

The temperature for the weekend is expected to stay around 8 degrees for the weekend going down to 0 to -1 overnight.

“Be on the lookout for black ice and frosty roads in the morning for the next few days,” he adds.

“There is another system moving into the lakes district Sunday. So we can expect some showers nothing every, staying in the five to 10-millimetre range,” said MacDonald.

He adds that as we move into next week, the weather is going to be “ typical fall like patterns with showers that perhaps mixing with some snow their getting into Halloween.”

Moving into Tuesday Night and Wednesday morning MacDonald says there is the possibility of snow so parents might want to add a couple of extra layers for the for the tricker-treaters this Halloween.