With many places in the North lacking accessible transit the Houston Legion Shuttle Van is helping the community get where they need to go.

Executive Secretary For Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249, Joanne Woodbeck says they do not have a taxi license, so the shuttle is run purely on donations.

“The purpose of this minivan is first and foremost for veterans, our seniors, our members, and then the community to utilize within the town of Houston,” said Woodbeck.

She said they ask for $10 donation which covers the cost of driver and vehicle expenses but anyone over 65-years-old rides for free within the town limits.

For veterans, Woodbeck says they will go as far needed, taking them all the way to Prince George and Terrace.

The shuttle goes beyond just helping seniors, operating on Fridays and Saturdays until 2 AM.

Woodbeck says they encourage safe driving by providing an alternative for people who have been drinking.

A full list of hours can be found below.

Monday 6 AM to 9 PM

Tuesday 6 AM to 9 PM

Wednesday 6 AM to 9 PM

Thursday 6 AM to 9 PM

Friday 6 AM to 2 AM

Saturday 6 AM to 2 AM

Sunday Closed

For anyone wanting to use the service can call 250-845-8455 during hours of operation.

Woodbeck says they “are just trying to provide simple services to the community.”