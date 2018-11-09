Outside the Moose Radio Station in Smithers on November 9, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

Although people might have woken up early this morning and thought it is starting to look a bit like Christmas, that trend is not going to last.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Armel Castellan said the Bulkley Valley won’t be seeing another snowfall for at least a few days.

“We are seeing a clearing pattern with some clouds today with a mix of sun and clouds over the next few days,” said Castellan.

For the weekend Castellan says the temperature is average for this time of year with daytime highs of 1 degree and potential lows of -5 degrees.

He says there is freezing fog around the Smithers Airport and in some other areas.

Adding the fog does have the potential to last throughout the weekend, but it is not a guarantee.