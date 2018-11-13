Home-Based Business of the Year award winner, Thomas Camus with other nominees at the 2018 Smithers Business awards, on November 10th, 2018 | Photo by Sawyer Bogdan

On Saturday, the annual Smithers Business awards recognized the best the town has to offer.

Local businesses, both big and small were voted on by residents in 14 different categories.

President of the Chamber of Commerce, Greg Wacholtz says every business has its place in the community.

“It is important to have events like this to celebrate the businesses in the community and to give the business people a chance to celebrate and have some fun,” said Wacholtz.

He says this year’s turn out is better than it has been in years past.

Home-Based Business of the Year award winner, Thomas Camus says he is “grateful to have so much help from the community.”

Camus stated his photography business, Camus Photography two years ago and takes photos and videos of everything from weddings to businesses.

“I have traveled around the world and Smithers is the first place it has felt like home,” said Camus.