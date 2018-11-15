UPDATE – 3:30PM:

Environment Canada has ended the snowfall warning for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

This included Smithers, Houston, the Hazeltons, and as far as Terrace.

The sun is expected to make an appearance to close out the week, but temperatures are expected to drop to as low as minus-six (-6).

For more information, you can click here.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Bulkley Valley residents are in line to get some snow.

According to Environment Canada, about 10 to 15 centimetres could fall as a Pacific system moves through the region.

The snow is expected to intensify this morning before tapering off later in the day.

Drivers are being asked to adjust their speed as visibility may also be reduced due to the conditions.