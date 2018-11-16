It wasn’t quite the snow day the Bulkley Valley was expecting but a smaller volume of the white stuff came down on Thursday.

A snowfall warning was in place for Smithers and the entire area but the advisory had a lot more bark than bite according to Environment Canada Meteorologist Allan Coldwells.

“Not as much as we were originally expecting. It looks like we had anywhere from one to three centimetres of wet snow fell in the morning but over higher terrain is where we likely saw sort of five to ten centimetres,” said Allan Coldwells, Meteorologist, Environment Canada.

It’s pretty safe to say Bulkley Valley residents are breathing a sigh of relief after the snowfall warning didn’t come to fruition.

Coldwells explains why the weather system was less severe than anticipated.

“What happened is that the airmass is just a little too warm and the precipitation wasn’t quite as heavy as we were expecting with the transition, so it tried to change over but it never did.”

A 30-percent chance of rain showers or flurries is expected for today with a predicted daytime high of plus two.

The weekend weather forecast is looking a lot more promising with daily highs expected to reach as high as plus four by Sunday.

Saturday’s high should hover around the freezing mark.