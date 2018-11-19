There is a fog advisory warning in effect for areas near Smithers and Burns Lake.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Bobby Sickon says near zero visibility is expected or occurring on in the northwest and Smithers and the southeast around Burns Lake.

Driving in some areas could be hazardous so environment Canada warns drivers to keep headlines on and to maintain a safe following distance.

He says conditions should improve as the fog starts clear up by mid-morning.

Sickon adds November is known for fog in the mornings but It should be the last day we see it for a while as the temperature switches to more snow and possibly some freezing rain.