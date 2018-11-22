Postal Worker’s Union Prepared To Fight Back-To-Work Legislation

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is prepared to fight back-to-work legislation in court.

CUPW says it fought, and won, against legislation introduced by the Harper government in 2011, and it will do the same with legislation introduced by the Trudeau government Thursday. Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the government will hold off on debating the bill to give a special mediator time to settle the labour dispute.

Committee Says Court Should Respect Humboldt Bronco’s Families Wishes Over Donations

A committee working on how to distribute 15.2-million dollars raised in a GoFundMe campaign after the Humboldt Broncos bus crash says a court should respect the families’ wishes on how the money should be divided.

It’s recommending a total payout of 525-thousand dollars for each of the 16 families who lost a loved one in the crash, as well as 475-thousand dollars for each of the 13 surviving players. Court documents say the suggestions are based on a formula that came out of discussions with the families.

Families Impacted By California Wildfire Spend Difficult American Thanksgiving

It won’t be a normal Thanksgiving for any of the families affected by the deadly Northern California wildfire.

But businesses and hundreds of volunteers are stepping up to ensure turkey, potatoes and pie are available as a small slice of comfort for anyone who wants a plate. Volunteers are preparing some 15-thousand Thanksgiving meals and setting up massive tables, while scores more are opening their homes to strangers.