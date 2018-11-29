Men in Witset gathered on Tuesday night to take stand against domestic violence as part of the Moose Hide Campaign.

Family Support Worker for Witset First Nations, DeWayne Robinson, says the campaign was started by Paul Lacerte and his daughter Raven a few years ago.

“It is a grassroots movement of indigenous and non-indigenous men and boys who are standing up against violence to women and children,” said Robinson.

Wearing the moose hid signifies a commitment to honors and respect the women and children in your life.

Robinson says the response from the meeting in Witset went great with everyone who attended asking a lot of questions about how to make a change.

According to Stats Canada, indigenous women are three times more likely to be abused then none indigenous women.

Robinson says the campaign is not just for indigenous women but for all women and also children.

The Canadian Women’s Foundation said half of all women in Canada had experienced at least one form of physical or sexual violence since the age of 16.

Robinson says they are working with RCMP to plan an event for The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on February 13th.