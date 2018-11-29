If you are looking to cut down a Christmas tree this year, it is not as easy as going into the woods behind the house.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations is reminding all resident to apply for their Christmas tree permit before heading out.

Permits are available online, by contacting the local natural resource district office or FrontCounter BC office.

There is no cost to the permit in the Nadina area, but it does prohibit the sale of any trees cut down.

The ministry says there are also some restrictions on where and what you are allowed to cut down.

Some restriction includes treaty lands, parks, and juvenile-forested areas.

A full list on where and what is allowed to be cut down can be found on the government of British Columbia’s website.