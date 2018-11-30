They weren’t sleeping on this deal.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings says it will acquire online mattress retailer Endy for nearly $89-million.

The Toronto-based company says it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the mattress-in-a-box firm, a Canadian start-up that launched in 2015.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions and expected to close on December 6th of this year.

On the back of a 1.7 percent gain in the energy sector, the TSX managed to move up 22 points Thursday, despite seven of 11 sectors falling into the red.

Gold was down 40 cents to $1,226 an ounce

Oil jumped to $51.45 a barrel.

The loonie was relatively flat, down 7/100ths of a cent $0.7527 US.