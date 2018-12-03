For the next two weeks, residents have the opportunity to pay their library book fines with non- perishable food items.

The Smithers Public Library is doing their annual Food for Fines Fundraiser that raise food and money for Smithers Community Services.

Director of the Smithers Public Library Wendy Wright said from now until December 15th people can pay all late fees on library books with canned food items or with money they will then donate.

Wright said the response from the community has been great.

“We already had two teenagers hear about it was going to be happing who came in a few days early not realizing, and they were so excited to pay off their fines with food, so we said sure its all going to the right place,” said Wright.

This program only applies to late fees and not for lost or replacement costs.

Wright said every year they collect about $200 in late fees for the fundraiser and three to four boxes of food.

“It gives people even more opportunities to give. I wherever you go there are more and more e opportunities for people to make a difference in their neighbour’s lives,” said Wright.