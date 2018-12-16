With recent fluctuating temperatures, residents in the Bulkley Valley should use caution before heading out on the ice.

Program Director for Raven Rescue, Ron Morison said when you have significant fluctuations in temperature it can cause the ice to shrink and expand which weaken it and causes cracks.

“If you are worried you probably should not go out, ice thickness needs to be a minimum 10 ten centimetres of clear ice,” said Morison.

Raven Rescue is a privately owned company that operates across the country, performing ice rescues and offers a variety of emergency rescue training.

He said even with the minimum thickness, just because its safe in one area does not mean it is like that in another section.

According to the Red Cross ice thickness should be:

15 cm for walking or skating alone

20 cm for skating parties or games

25 cm for snowmobiles.

“I think we are seeing an increase in emergency services performing rescues because we see a much larger demand for training across the country to do these types of rescues and the equipment required,” said Morison.

Morison said if you are on the ice and it starts to crack the best thing to do is to get down low and try to crawl or role to shore.

If you fall in, he said the best thing to do is try not to panic and make sure your head is above water.

More information on how to stay safe is on the Red Cross Ice Safety website page.