Judge rules against dismissing charges against Harvey Weinstein

The man at the heart of the #MeToo movement will face trial for rape and assault charges.

Despite claims the charges against Harvey Weinstein were based on bad police work, a US judge has refused to dismiss them. The case against the former film producer will return for a pre-trial in March.

Hundreds of thousands of passengers reportedly affected by airport drone flybys

Drone-related activity is keeping the second biggest British airport closed today.

Gatwick airport was forced to cancel flights in and out last night after drones were spotted illegally flying over the airfield. The airport was expecting over 100,000 passengers from hundreds of flights today.

Albertan detained in China was arrested for illegal employment: Beijing

The latest Canadian detained in China was reportedly working illegally in the country.

Chinese officials have confirmed Sarah McIver of Alberta is sentenced to administrative punishment, without giving details on what that means. Two Canadian men with connections to Ottawa have been detained this month, with reports suggesting their connection to the arrest of Huawei’s CFO in Vancouver.